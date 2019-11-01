Microsoft выпустила обновления для Surface Pro X с процессорами SQ1 и SQ2 за октябрь 2022 года
Компания Microsoft выпустила обновления для Surface Pro X с процессорами SQ1 и SQ2.
Surface Pro X с процессором SQ1
• Улучшает производительность и стабильность системы;
• Включает поддержку функции Dolby Atmos.;
• Улучшает производительность и стабильность графики.;
• Dolby Device Extension - Extension driver (3.20201.236.0);
• Dolby Device Extension - Extension driver (3.20201.231.0);
• Dolby Device Extension - Extension driver (3.20602.610.0);
• Dolby APO Software Device (HSA) - Software components (3.30201.210.0);
• Dolby APO SWC Device - Software components (3.30202.224.0);
• Qualcomm(R) Adreno (TM) 680 GPU - Display adapters (27.20.1800.0);
• Surface Qualcomm(R) Aqstic™ - Sound, video, and game controllers (1.0.0820.3);
• Qualcomm(R) Hexagon (TM) 690 DSP - System devices (1.0.710.0);
• Surface Integration Driver - System devices (35.8.139.0);
• Surface PD Controller — Firmware (2.23.1.0);
• Surface Radio Monitor - System devices (3.100.139.0);
• Surface Serial Hub Driver - System devices (9.122.139.0);
• Surface SMF — Firmware (11.2.0.1);
• Surface SQ1/SQ2 Adreno GPU - Extension driver (3.0.0.9);
• Surface System Aggregator – Firmware (14.702.139.0);
• Surface System Aggregator – Firmware (1.403.139.0);
• Surface Tcon – Human Interface Devices (160.40.9.1);
• Surface Touch Firmware — Firmware (4.0.200.139);
• Surface Touch Pen Processor - Human Interface Devices (4.253.137.0);
• Surface UEFI — Firmware (3.590.140.0);
Surface Pro X с процессором SQ2
Узнать другие подробности можно здесь.
neowin.net
