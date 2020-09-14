Microsoft переименовала Project xCloud в Cloud Gaming
Компания Microsoft переименовала Project xCloud в Cloud Gaming.
Сервис Cloud Gaming, запускаемый завтра в 22 странах, будет включён в подписку любого клиента Xbox Game Pass Ultimate без дополнительной платы.
Новые участники сервиса могут присоединиться к Xbox Game Pass Ultimate за $1 в течение первого месяца. После этого Microsoft будет запрашивать $14.99 в месяц за доступ к Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass PC, Xbox Live Gold и Cloud Gaming.
Вот начальный список игр Cloud Gaming:
• A Plague Tale: Innocence;
• Absolver;
• Afterparty;
• Age of Wonders: Planetfall;
• ARK: Survival Evolved;
• Astroneer;
• Batman: Arkham Knight;
• Battletoads;
• Battle Chasers: Nightwar;
• Black Desert;
• Blair Witch;
• Bleeding Edge;
• Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night;
• Bridge Constructor Portal;
• Carrion;
• Children of Morta;
• ClusterTruck;
• Crackdown 3: Campaign;
• Crosscode;
• Darksiders Genesis;
• Darksiders III;
• DayZ;
• de Blob;
• Dead by Daylight;
• Dead Cells;
• Dead Island Definitive Edition;
• Death Squared;
• Deliver us the moon;
• Demon’s Tilt;
• Descenders;
• Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken expansion (September 22);
• DiRT 4;
• Don’t Starve;
• Double Kick Heroes;
• Drake Hollow;
• Dungeon of the Endless;
• Enter The Gungeon;
• F1 2019;
• Fallout 76;
• Farming Simulator 17;
• Felix the Reaper;
• Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour;
• For the King;
• Forager;
• Forza Horizon 4;
• Fractured Minds;
• Frostpunk: Console Edition;
• Gato Roboto;
• Gears of War 1: Ultimate Edition;
• Gears of War 4;
• Gears of War 5;
• Goat Simulator;
• Golf with Your Friends;
• Grounded;
• Guacamelee! 2;
• Halo 5: Guardians;
• Halo Wars 1: Definitive Edition;
• Halo Wars 2;
• Halo: The Master Chief Collection;
• Halo: Spartan Assault;
• Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice;
• Hello Neighbor;
• Hollow Knight (Renewal);
• Hot Shot Racing;
• Human Fall Flat;
• Hyperdot;
• Hypnospace Outlaw;
• Indivisible;
• Journey to the Savage Planet;
• Katana ZERO (Coming Soon);
• Killer Instinct DE;
• Kona;
• Levelhead;
• Lonely Mountains: Downhill;
• Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite;
• Metro 2033 Redux;
• Middle Earth: Shadow of War;
• Minecraft: Dungeons;
• MINIT;
• Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight;
• Moonlighter;
• Mortal Kombat X (Not available in Korea);
• Mount & Blade: Warband;
• Moving Out;
• Mudrunner;
• Munchkin: Quacked Quest;
• Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden;
• My Time At Portia;
• Neon Abyss;
• New Super Lucky’s Tale;
• NieR:Automata;
• Night Call;
• Night in the Woods (Coming soon);
• No Man’s Sky;
• Nowhere Prophet;
• Observation;
• Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition;
• Ori and the Will of the Wisps;
• Overcooked! 2;
• Oxenfree;
• Pathologic 2;
• Pikuniku;
• Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition;
• Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid;
• ReCore: Definitive Edition;
• Remnant: From the Ashes;
• Resident Evil 7 Biohazard;
• Rise & Shine;
• River City Girls (Coming soon);
• Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition;
• Sea Salt;
• Secret Neighbor;
• Shadow Warrior 2;
• Slay the Spire;
• Sniper Elite 4;
• Spiritfarer;
• State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition;
• Stellaris;
• Stranger Things 3: The Game;
• Streets of Rage 4;
• Streets of Rogue;
• Subnautica;
• Surviving Mars;
• Tacoma;
• Tell Me Why Episode 1 – 3;
• Terraria;
• The Bard’s Tale IV: Directors Cut;
• The Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled;
• The Bard’s Tale Trilogy;
• The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics;
• The Elder Scrolls Online;
• The Gardens Between;
• The Jackbox Party Pack 4;
• The Long Dark;
• The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game;
• The Messenger;
• The Outer Worlds;
• The Surge 2;
• The Touryst;
• The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt;
• The Escapists 2;
• The Talos Principle;
• The Turing Test;
• The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Episode 1 through 5;
• The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 1 – 3;
• The Walking Dead: Season Two;
• theHunter: Call of the Wild;
• Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales;
• Totally Accurate Battle Simulator;
• Totally Reliable Delivery Service;
• Touhou Luna Nights;
• Tracks – The Train Set Game;
• Trailmakers;
• Train Sim World 2020;
• Two Point Hospital;
• Undermine;
• Untitled Goose Game;
• Void Bastards;
• Wandersong;
• Warhammer Vermintide 2 (Coming soon);
• Wasteland Remastered;
• Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut;
• Wasteland 3;
• We Happy Few;
• West of Dead;
• Wizard of Legend;
• World War Z;
• Worms W.M.D;
• Xeno Crisis;
• Yakuza 0;
• Yakuza Kiwami;
• Yakuza Kiwami 2;
Узнать другие подробности можно здесь.
Илья
news.xbox.com
