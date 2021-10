Доклад: Microsoft и AMD работают над мощным процессором ARM для ПК с Windows

AMD is collaborating with Microsoft to equip powerful ARM laptop processor in Surface.

Target perf: lower than GTX1050 class but much better than Qualcomm chip that uses the old arch. and in the overall lightweight ARM laptops.

GPU: 4WGP, 8CU

(1/2)



Sourcehttps://t.co/ktt0SfgWjV https://t.co/vqkzQEwEjx