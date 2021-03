Microsoft выпускает обновления прошивки для беспроводной гарнитуры и контроллера Xbox

1/2 - Xbox Insiders in Alpha Skip & Alpha we are aiming to turn on the firmware updates at 2.00pm please provide feedback. Fixes in New controller fw update v5.7.2688 (1) Pairing & reconnection stability fixes (2) Bluetooth stability fixes (3) Bluetooth fixes for Steam Link

2/2 Wireless headset update: version 0.9.8 (1) Stability fixes around headset powering off in certain scenarios (2) Removes auto-quieting of Xbox audio when a call is taken over Bluetooth. Please give us your feedback!